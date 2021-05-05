3 Dallas-Area Restaurants on ‘100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America' List

Just in time for Mother's Day, reservation system OpenTable has released its list of 100 best brunch restaurants in America.

The list was created by synthesizing 12 million reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants in the U.S., according to an OpenTable statement. What results is a list of happenin' brunch spots in 24 states. It starts with Texas: The No. 1 restaurant, a'Bouzy, is in Houston.

The highest-ranking brunch restaurant on the list in North Texas is Haywire in Plano. The three-story restaurant is in the posh Legacy West development. When Haywire opened, this is how we described it: "If your rich friend had a home in Marfa, Texas, it'd look like this: inviting, indulgent and eccentric." Notably, a second Haywire in D-FW is expected to open in Uptown Dallas in June 2021. Haywire ranked No. 47 on OpenTable's list.

