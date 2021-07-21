Dallas Morning News Taps 26-Year Veteran as Its Next Newsroom Leader

Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed editor of The Dallas Morning News, becoming the first Black person to run the 125-year-old daily newspaper.
The newspaper reported the hiring Wednesday. Hardy will take up her duties next month after serving for 16 months as editor of the Indianapolis Star, which won this year's Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.
She also was Midwest editor for the USA Today Network. Both are Gannett-owned news outlets.
