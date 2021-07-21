DallasNews.com

Dallas Morning News Taps 26-Year Veteran as Its Next Newsroom Leader

Fresh off a Pulitzer Prize-winning project in Indianapolis, Katrice Hardy will take over the Dallas newsroom Aug. 12.

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

Grant Moise, left, The Dallas Morning News publisher, introduces Katrice Hardy as The News' executive editor, to the newsroom on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. Hardy, who also will be the first woman to hold the top job at the Dallas newsroom, will take up her duties next month.
Irwin Thompson / Staff Photographer

Veteran journalist Katrice Hardy has been appointed editor of The Dallas Morning News, becoming the first Black person to run the 125-year-old daily newspaper.

The newspaper reported the hiring Wednesday. Hardy will take up her duties next month after serving for 16 months as editor of the Indianapolis Star, which won this year's Pulitzer Prize for national reporting.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

She also was Midwest editor for the USA Today Network. Both are Gannett-owned news outlets.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Go for the Gold! Sign Up for NBCDFW's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

Tokyo Olympics 56 mins ago

Update from Tokyo: Rising COVID Cases, Stunning Loss for Women's Soccer and North Texans Preparing in Tokyo

Read the full story from the Dallas Morning News here.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comThe Dallas Morning NewsKatrice Hardy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us