Dallas Misses Top 10 in New Ranking of Best BBQ Cities

Dallas ranked behind other Texas cities San Antonio and Austin

By Claire Ballor - The Dallas Morning News

A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state.

What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at number 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.

The ranking, conducted by Clever, was calculated by looking at 50 cities and weighing measurements like the number of barbecue restaurants per capita and the distance between them, average Yelp ratings of barbecue restaurants, Google trend scores for barbecue terms, and the number of major barbecue events scheduled in 2022 and 2023.

