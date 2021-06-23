Dallas, Mesquite Agencies Announce Real Time Rapid Rehousing Initiative

Agencies in Dallas, Mesquite, and Collin County are announcing a historic partnership to help provide affordable housing for North Texas residents.

On Wednesday, the City of Dallas, Dallas County, DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas, City of Mesquite, Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, and the Homeless Collaborative will announce their participation in the Dallas Real Time Rapid Rehousing initiative.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Council Member Casey Thomas, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will be present to announce the partnership on Wednesday.

Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel, DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas chair Jorge Baldor, and Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance Chair and Interim CEO Peter Brodsky will also be in attendance.

The announcement will take place at Dallas City Hall Plaza at 8:30 a.m.