Dallas Mentoring Programs Ensures Teens are Suited up for Milestone Moments

As the end of the school year nears, seniors are planning for life after high school.

But first, there’s prom and the task of finding just the right outfit.

Being an upperclassman in high school comes with a few rites of passage. Senior prom and several other ceremonies are part of the journey. For every occasion, looking good is a must.

DFW Cares Mentoring Movement program stepped into the gap to ensure a group of young men transition into these special moments looking the part. Some 20 teenage boys from Lincoln and Madison High School were invited to K&G Fashion Superstore in Duncanville.

Nakeesha Richmond Moore, Executive Director of DFW Cares, said it all started with a question.

“You know a lot of people that are doing girls for prom, but what about the boys?” Moore asked.

In no time, sponsors were on board and the boys were browsing the racks for a suit that was theirs alone. Sponsors included the State Fair of Texas and Comerica Bank.

“Getting a suit that fits,” said Moore about the experience. “That fits you. Not your dad. Not your cousin. Not your big brother. A suit that fits you.”

The boys were encouraged to take their time. Mentors, including those from Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, were there guiding them through the process until they landed on the one.

Moore said this is just one of many lessons she hopes will transcend high school into adulthood - what it’s like to look and feel your best.

“It’s just really awesome to see their faces,” Moore said. “To see them get dressed and feel like they’re the man.”

For more information on DFW Cares Mentoring Movement, visit their website.