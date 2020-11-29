Dallas Memorial Arch Pays Tribute to COVID-19 Victims, Health Care Workers

The 5th annual Faith & Grief Memorial Arch opened in Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park Sunday -- and this year’s arch is dedicated to those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and the health care workers who continue to battle the virus.

“We see it as a place of comfort and healing where they can come and honor someone they have lost,” said Ann Golding, a hospital chaplain and incoming member of the Faith & Grief board.

The Memorial Arch consists of ribbons with the names of loved ones who recently died, along with messages of love and remembrance. Dallas resident Sarah Gutierrez placed one for a family friend who recently died due to complications of COVID-19.

“It was shocking and sad, like how could this happen,” she said.

Organizers said they hoped the arch would serve as a tribute to health care workers who have worked nonstop since the start of the pandemic in March.

And with cases continuing to climb in North Texas, the strain on them is only building. In addition to being health care workers, they are the only ones present when patients suffering from COVID-19 die.

“Death on its own is a devastating event but when you are not able to with the one you are losing, is passing away with only a nurse at their side, it is devastating,” Golding said.

The Memorial Arch is open daily from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 20.