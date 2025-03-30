Hundreds gathered for ‘Mega March' in Dallas for immigration reform

LULAC and various community organizations in North Texas called for a 'Mega March' for bipartisan immigration reform and an end to deportations.



The march begins at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas, goes down Ross Avenue, then Griffin Street, Commerce Street and North Harwood Street and on to Young Street where it ends at Dallas City Hall.



Organizers have asked for American flags to be carried.



This is not the first Mega March in Dallas. In 2006, an estimated 500,000 people marched in Dallas, in what organizers called Texas's largest civil rights demonstration. In May 2010, an estimated 20,000 people turned out for immigration reform. in 2017, a smaller Dallas Mega March focused on themes of family, unity and empowerment.

