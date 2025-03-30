Immigration

Hundreds gathered for ‘Mega March' in Dallas for immigration reform

Several streets in Downtown Dallas were closed on Sunday afternoon

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

LULAC and various community organizations in North Texas called for a 'Mega March' for bipartisan immigration reform and an end to deportations.

The march begins at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas, goes down Ross Avenue, then Griffin Street, Commerce Street and North Harwood Street and on to Young Street where it ends at Dallas City Hall.

Organizers have asked for American flags to be carried.

This is not the first Mega March in Dallas. In 2006, an estimated 500,000 people marched in Dallas, in what organizers called Texas's largest civil rights demonstration. In May 2010, an estimated 20,000 people turned out for immigration reform. in 2017, a smaller Dallas Mega March focused on themes of family, unity and empowerment.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationDallas
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us