Dallas Mayor, U.S. Senator Plan Joint Roundtable on Police Reform

Friday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will host a roundtable to discuss police reform and the relationship between police and the community.

According to Cornyn’s office, “Sen. Cornyn will solicit participants' feedback to help him in his role on the Senate's new criminal justice reform task force announced this week.”

The task force will eventually propose federal legislation on police reform and address racial injustice in communities.

The released guest list includes: