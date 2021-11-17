Dallas

Dallas Mayor to Deliver State of City Address

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Wednesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will give his State of the City address after postponing it when he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Johnson’s office, “Mayor Johnson plans to use the speech to discuss the city's progress - including initiatives prioritized in the recently passed the fiscal year 2021-2022 city budget - and detail policies needed for to help the city get back to basics and build for the future.”

It has been another year of facing pandemic-related challenges.

Johnson’s 2020 address included:

  • Adequately funding public safety and overhauling the violent crime reduction plan.
  • Implementing efficiency measures at the police department.
  • Continuing to expand RIGHT Care.
  • Fully funding and investing in street infrastructure.
  • Reducing the city's property tax rate.
  • Adopting a new comprehensive economic development policy that included an emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.
  • Addressing homelessness through a collective effort that includes Dallas County, nonprofits, shelters, and the faith community.
  • Correcting issues with permitting.
  • Continuing implementation of the Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan.
  • Examining how the city can improve workforce development and facilitate upskilling.
  • Expanding Dallas Works, the mayor's summer jobs program for Dallas youth.

This article tagged under:

DallasEric JohnsonState of the City
