Dallas Mayor to Deliver State of City Address

Wednesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will give his State of the City address after postponing it when he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Johnson’s office, “Mayor Johnson plans to use the speech to discuss the city's progress - including initiatives prioritized in the recently passed the fiscal year 2021-2022 city budget - and detail policies needed for to help the city get back to basics and build for the future.”
It has been another year of facing pandemic-related challenges.
Johnson’s 2020 address included:
- Adequately funding public safety and overhauling the violent crime reduction plan.
- Implementing efficiency measures at the police department.
- Continuing to expand RIGHT Care.
- Fully funding and investing in street infrastructure.
- Reducing the city's property tax rate.
- Adopting a new comprehensive economic development policy that included an emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.
- Addressing homelessness through a collective effort that includes Dallas County, nonprofits, shelters, and the faith community.
- Correcting issues with permitting.
- Continuing implementation of the Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan.
- Examining how the city can improve workforce development and facilitate upskilling.
- Expanding Dallas Works, the mayor's summer jobs program for Dallas youth.