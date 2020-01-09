Watch: Dallas Mayor Shares Task Force’s Safe Communities Report

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the city's Task Force on Safe Communities report on Thursday which highlights four things that must be done to curb violent crime in the city.

Johnson created the task force in August 2019 and tasked them with figuring out what can be done about the city's skyrocketing violent crime rate. The group of 16 then spent months "touring high-crime areas, discussing ideas, learning about programs in other cities, and talking about strategies with stakeholders, nonprofits, community leaders, and policy experts" before submitting their report to the mayor's office on Dec. 31.

The report provides four specific, data-based recommendations to reduce violent crime using strategies outside of the purview of law enforcement.

Remediate blighted buildings and abandoned lots in high-violence locations.

Add outdoor lighting in locations where nighttime violence has been most severe.

Utilize schools to deliver group support that teaches kids to pause before they act.

Hire and train credible messengers from within high-violence neighborhoods as "violence interrupters" to keep resolvable conflicts from escalating into gun violence.

"The Mayor's Task Force on Safe Communities' report challenges us to do more to address the conditions that foster violent crime and to look at the issue holistically," Johnson said in a prepared statement. "By combining these recommendations with an ambitious, carefully crafted law enforcement crime plan, I believe we can, within the next five years, reach the record lows for violent crime we saw in 2013 and 2014 in this city, and that must be our goal."

The mayor's office said the task force's recommendations are supported by extensive research of best practices used across the country and the report has been endorsed by eight distinguished criminologists.

Included in the report are extrapolated costs and the potential benefits of the programs based on the results in other cities. In addition, the report also makes several other suggestions, beyond the four core recommendations, to address the underlying causes of violent crime.

The full report is available below.