Dallas Mayor Says New Homelessness Task Force Will Be Different

Dallas leaders have worked for years to combat homelessness, but anyone who drives through the city can still see homeless people living in tents and under bridges.

The most recent figures from 2022 found 4,011 homeless people in Dallas and Collin Counties with almost a third of them unsheltered.

In recent years there have been a parade of task forces and commissions appointed by Dallas City or Dallas County leaders to combat homelessness.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Thursday announced a new task force he calls HOPE: Homelessness, Organizations, Policies and Encampments.

He says this task force will be different.

“This isn’t a dog and pony show. This is about getting work done,” Johnson said.

Johnson wants a report from the group by June 15.

“There will be actionable recommendations out of this report. The task force’s work at that point will be done. And then it will be the policymakers' work to find the resources based on the recommendations to do it, so that’s the difference,” Johnson said.

Former Mayor Mike Rawlings, who served as a Dallas Homeless Czar and Chairman of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance before getting elected, appointed a Homelessness Commission when he became mayor.

That commission issued a final report in November 2016 that was discussed in joint city-county meetings starting in November 2017.

“It’s an effort to do a better job to draw down more federal money and use it to change people’s circumstances,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that day.

In June 2021, Dallas city and county officials announced a $70 million plan for rapid rehousing and other programs.

Peter Brodsky, who became chairman of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance, now called Housing Forward Dallas, says the investment has produced results.

Brodsky said 1,500 homeless people have been housed of the 2,700 goal by 2024.

He said 70 people received housing from one homeless camp when it was closed.

“We have never had between the city and the continuum of care such a robust collaboration. And one can’t do it without the other,” Brodsky said.

The federal government recently announced another $22.5 million will be awarded to Dallas homeless service agencies.

As the new HOPE task force begins work, Brodsky said Dallas is at a much better starting point for progress, but there is much more work to do.

“Nothing is off the table,” Brodsky said. “Look at this with fresh eyes, be open to everything.”

The co-chairs of the HOPE Task Force are:

Peter Brodsky, Chair of Housing Forward.

Betty Culbreath, Chair of the Dallas Housing Authority and the former director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Ellen Magnis, President & CEO of Family Gateway.

Other Members are: