Dallas Mayor Introduces City's First-Ever Inspector General

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has introduced the city's first-ever Inspector General at a news conference on Thursday at Dallas City Hall.

Bart Bevers, the new Inspector General, will begin work Monday.

The Office of Inspector General was established as part of the ethics reforms proposed by Mayor Johnson.

These reforms were passed unanimously by the Dallas City Council last year.

The Office of Inspector General will monitor, investigate, and prosecute potential ethics violations.

During Thursday's press conference, Mayor Johnson publicly signed an ethics pledge, which is required by the city's ethics code.