Dallas Mayor Hosts Free Pop-Up Vaccination Events to Increase COVID-19 Vaccine Accessibility

More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to underserved areas in Dallas, thanks to the “Mayor’s Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative” created by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Jarrett Gore says, without a car, it’s hard to drive to a mega COVID-19 vaccine site.

“Fair Park tends to be intense when it comes to getting vaccinated,” said Jarrett Gore, who got his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, an opportunity popped up in his community, in the form of the first pop-up event, held at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center.

“I’m familiar with the area. I am a former actor for the Bishop Arts Theatre. I’m very familiar with the ins and outs of the theater, and the location of the theater, and it’s right near where I live,” Gore said.

Mayor Eric Johnson hopes convenience gets more people to these pop-up sites.

The events are a partnership with the Caring Foundation of Texas.

“There’s a lot of Hispanic and underserved people here,” said Coordinator for the Caring Foundation of Texas, Griselda Villarreal.

The next two vaccination events will be held in West Dallas and South Dallas.

“Not everyone can drive very far. Maybe they’re elderly, and they’re in the neighborhood. It’s a good thing to come to the neighborhoods because you’re in the community. They see it as you’re coming to me,” Villarreal said.

The next pop-up event will be Saturday at L.G. Pinkston High School in Dallas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome.

The high school is located at 2200 Dennison St, Dallas, TX 75212.

To preregister, visit http://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5012021.

The third pop-up event will be the Jubilee Park Clinic, located at 907 Bank St, Dallas, TX 75223.

It begins at 1 p.m. and goes through 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To preregister, visit http://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5042021