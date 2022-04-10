Dallas Mayor Honors Hamilton Park United Methodist Church for Community Service During Pandemic, Deep Freeze

A beloved North Dallas church has made its comeback after two years of challenges.

On this Palm Sunday, jubilation filled Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.

“We are marching into a refurbished sanctuary,” said Sheron Patterson, Senior Pastor of Hamilton Park United Methodist Church.

New pews and fresh carpet fill a sacred space damaged by last year’s deep freeze.

“When the water came in, it destroyed everything,” said Patterson. "The water was ankle-deep, freezing cold water, all over the sanctuary.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson saluted Patterson, and the church community who stepped up to serve hot meals, and offer COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

“I hereby proclaim Sunday April 10, 2022 as Hamilton Park United Methodist Church Day in the City of Dallas,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Church members who worked on repairs were also honored by the congregation during Sunday's service.

“We are called to be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Patterson. "And we did what the Bible says to do. So I am very excited and very blessed."

It’a lesson in faith and the power of community.

“We demonstrated to ourselves, to our own amazement - you don’t need a building to serve," said Patterson. "You just need people who will open up their hearts and roll up their sleeves - and put on those masks."

The deep freeze and winter storm of 2021 damaged over 80% of the church campus.

The Senior Pastor says repairs are now 100% complete.