Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Teams Up With Microsoft in New Digital Alliance

Johnson said the initiative will help to move the city forward as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare the workforce for the jobs of tomorrow

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has announced a new "digital alliance" with Microsoft in order to be on the forefront of the next technological revolution.

Johnson is teaming up with Raamel Mitchell, the director of Microsoft's North Texas campus, in a partnership that will support innovation, workforce development, and technological advancements in Dallas.

According to Johnson, the alliance will work to build on existing and growing expertise in North Texas in order to make Dallas a hub for artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and autonomous vehicle design and development.

