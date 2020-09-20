Dallas Mavericks to Host Drive-Thru Voter Registration Event Tuesday

To get people registered to vote ahead of the Oct. 5 deadline, the Dallas Mavericks will be hosting a drive-thru registration event Tuesday.

The registration will take place in their parking lot at 1333 North Stemmons Freeway.

“Starting at 7 a.m., we’ll have our partners at March to the Polls here to help us get everyone registered,” said Katie Edwards, senior vice president of external affairs for the Mavericks. “It’s safe, all you have to do is drive through, you don’t even have to get out of the car, and you can get registered and ready to vote for Nov. 3.”

The Mavericks are also teaming up with the Dallas Stars and the American Airlines Center to host Dallas County’s largest polling center for the upcoming general election.

The AAC will be open for early voting between Oct. 13 and Oct. 30 and on Election Day, Nov. 3.

“This year more than ever we want as many people to come out and by having AAC as the largest polling center in Dallas County, we’re able to meet that demand,” Edwards said.

Other large sporting venues are also opening their doors.

The Texas Motor Speedway will also serve as a polling site on Election Day. The Lone Star Tower Clubhouse will be open on Nov. 3 to serve Precinct 4048, which includes a portion of Denton County and Fort Worth voters.

In Atlanta, State Farm Arena will serve as a polling center for Fulton County, Georgia. With no sports or concerts during the pandemic, the arena is able to accommodate a large number of voters while allowing for social distancing.

Go to Mavs.com/Vote for voter registration info, polling locations, and more.