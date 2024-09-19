Dallas Mavericks and Sands Corp. donate $100K to ‘For Oak Cliff' community center

A Dallas non-profit that's working to change the narrative in their community received a major donation from the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA's team's new owner, Sands Corp., just a day before North Texas Giving Day.

For Oak Cliff, which was started 10 years ago, continues to grow as it works in South Oak Cliff, "to liberate the community from systemic oppression, create a culture of education, and increase social mobility and social capital."

Co-founder and CEO, Taylor Toynes, welcomed Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and Patrick Dumont, Mavericks governor and Las Vegas Sands COO to the community center.

After a tour of the facility with the For Oak Cliff board, they all went downstairs to the gym, renovated thanks to donations from the Mavericks, for a surprise.

Marshall presented Toynes two $50,000 checks, one from the Mavs and the other from Sands Corp. The CEO of the Mavs mentioned she wanted to surprise For Oak Cliff after the non-profit surprised her with a mural of her in the gym with a quote.

"This is a fantastic program, I would encourage everyone to look at it and contribute in the way that they can either with their time or resources and try to advance what's happening here," said Dumont, whose family bought majority stake in the Mavericks last year.

Toynes expressed his gratitude with a big "Thanks!"

He said the money will help them with their programs for students.

"Every child that comes into our building is going to get academic enrichment every day, they'll have a 45-minute academic enrichment session with our partner Beacon Hill amongst other things with the software we have on our computers," said Toynes to reporters.

The co-founder of For Oak Cliff told the crowd how this is a big milestone for them and he hopes it inspires others.

"We're celebrating 10 years of service and resilience, serving thousands of people annually and continuing to keep hope at the forefront of all the things that we do, and we hope that everyone who came in this building leaves inspired and encouraged to go out and serve too," said Toynes.