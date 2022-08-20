State Fair of Texas

Dallas Mavericks History Exhibit to be on Display at State Fair of Texas

By Jacob Reyes

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The history of the Dallas Mavericks will be on display at this year's State Fair of Texas.

Mavs Vault will be on view for fair visitors from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23 at the Hall of State at Fair Park. The exhibit will showcase landmark moments of the team's 42 years with never-before-seen artifacts, a short historical film, interactive trivia kiosks, a photo booth, a progression display of the team's jerseys, exclusive merchandise and more.

Mavs Vault will cover the team's origin story, from its first decade in the 1980s to the 2011 championship win to today. There will also be special themed events including Mavs Legends Night, Nurses Night and MFFL Family Fun.

Admission is free with a State Fair of Texas ticket purchase.

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasDallasDallas Mavericks
