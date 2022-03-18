Dallas Mavericks File Response to Former GM Nelson Lawsuit

The Dallas Mavericks filed a response to former General Manager Donnie Nelson's lawsuit claiming Nelson tried to extort money from the team.

As of Friday night, Nelson's attorney strongly denies that claim.

The Maverick's response comes after Nelson filed suit yesterday in Dallas County court saying he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about alleged sexual misconduct.

In paperwork filed today the Mavericks say in mid to late August of 2020, "Nelson approached Mavericks' team governor Mark Cuban and stated that he knew of purported scandalous allegations from a family member that he could 'make go away' in exchange for a long-term employment contract."

Nelson's Attorney Rogge Dunn tells NBC 5, "If that allegation is true, the Mavericks would not have continued to employ Nelson for another 10 months and would've reported his alleged extortion to police."

The Mavericks tell NBC 5 allegations of misconduct raised by Nelson "were promptly and thoroughly investigated by outside investigators and counsel" and "the NBA was immediately made aware."

Nelson was fired in June of 2021.

Five months later the team says Nelson's attorney sent a letter seeking a cash settlement.

Friday's filing from the Mavericks says: "In subsequent discussions, Nelson made clear that the team needed to pay him at least $100 million, or he would make public accusations that would reveal the sexual orientation of a former Mavericks executive."

The team says after it refused to meet Nelson's demands the suit was filed.

Dunn, the attorney for Donnie Nelson tells NBC 5, "Nelson is not the one who brought up confidentiality in the negotiations. Nelson's silence is something Cuban's lawyers demanded when they offered to settle Nelson's retaliation claim…"