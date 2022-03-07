Dallas Mavericks and GEM Celebrate Women's History Month

March marks Women's History Month which celebrates women's contribution to history and society.

This year, the Dallas Mavericks and Girls Empowered by Mavericks (GEM) teamed up to host a variety of events throughout the month including clinics and health workshops.

On March 8, the Mavericks will also celebrate the creation of GEM, a program designed to inspire and empower young females through physical activities.

In addition to the celebration, girls athletic teams from all over North Texas and the International Leadership of Texas campuses will participate in a "learning fair" featuring booths with information on mental and physical health, career opportunities, all sponsored by TIAA.

Each event will feature guest speakers from the community and activities encouraging the formation of practical skills and the importance of self-worth.

"I know first-hand the importance of supporting women and girls from a holistic standpoint," said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. "With GEM, we focus on girls learning to appreciate their whole selves, with physical and emotional safety as one of our core values."

Below is a list of events open to the public:

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

March 7 : UT Southwestern Medical Center Women's Empowerment Speaker Event at American Airlines Center from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Special Guests : Women of the Mavs - CEO Cynt Marshall, Chief People Officer Tarsha LaCour, SVP Erin Finegold White, and DJ Ivy Awino, and representatives from UT Southwestern and TIAA.

: UT Southwestern Medical Center Women's Empowerment Speaker Event at American Airlines Center from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 8 : International Women's Day Celebration at American Airlines Center from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Special Guests : Dallas Mavericks Assistant Coach Kristi Toliver, SVP Katie Edwards, and DJ Ivy Awino

: International Women's Day Celebration at American Airlines Center from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Mar. 15: UT Southwestern Physical Health Workshop at Girls Inc.

Mar. 23: UT Southwestern Physical Health Workshop with "Girls on the Run" at American Airlines Center

For more information on GEM and how to get involved, visit mavs.com/gem.