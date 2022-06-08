Dallas ‘March For Our Lives' Event Among Many Planned Nationwide Saturday

Protests are planned in cities nationwide this weekend to demand action to stop gun violence.

March For Our Lives was founded by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

The organization says hundreds of marches are planned for Saturday in dozens of states.

Naz Soysal one of the teenagers organizing the demonstration in downtown Dallas.

“I've spent my entire childhood practicing lockdown drills, knowing where I can exit a public place in the event of a mass shooting, and for me, my childhood has been filled with that and I think it is our duty to make sure that the children of the next generation don't have to go through these same things. No kid should have to worry about mass shootings,” said Soysal.

More than 1,000 people are expected at the Dallas event.