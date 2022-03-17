Dallas Marathon Runner Trying for Guinness World Records, Again

Chances are pretty good, Dallas runner Angela Tortorice has run more marathons than anyone you know.

"Even though I've done 989 marathons now, you do question every time, 'Am I going to make it to the finish line?'," Tortorice said.

Tortorice started running 27-years ago having to walk for part of a one-mile run. Now, she isn't just a marathon runner. She's a record-holder.

"I'm currently in the Guinness Book of World Records for 'Most Marathons Calendar Year-Female'," Tortorice said. She's hoping to add another record. "For the first female to actually run one-thousand marathons."

To do that, Tortorice will run 10 marathons in the next two weeks.

"Yeah. Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina I believe, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia," Tortorice said listing her travel schedule. "So a different state every single day, yes."

She's hoping to cross finish line #1,000 at the Irving Marathon on April 2, but Tortorice said it's not setting records that keeps her running.

"Half of the running is the camaraderie, the people you meet along the way," Tortorice said. "If anything, it just helps you with your sanity during difficult times."

Tortorice said completing the Irving Marathon will be the ultimate finish line.

"We did it," Tortorice said thinking about how she'll feel that day. "Now we can take a little break. Maybe a week off!"