Dallas Marathon Presents $80 Million Check to Scottish Rite for Children

The BMW Dallas Marathon kicked off its 49th race weekend with an $80,000 check presentation at Scottish Rite for Children on Friday.

Scottish Rite for Children is the race's primary beneficiary, and the check is meant to help fund the hospital's programs.

Since Scottish Rite for Children was named the Dallas Marathon's primary beneficiary in 1997, the marathon has raised more than $4 million for the hospital.

"We are fortunate to be able to use our position in the Dallas community alongside BMW to support a world-class medical facility like Scottish Rite for Children that provides such awe-inspiring services and programs to children across the region," runDallas President, Paul Lambert, said. "We are continuously impressed with the impact they make on the lives of their patients and families and are proud to be a part of that each year."

Five patient champions, led by junior race director, 14-year-old Martine of Burnett, Texas, were recognized by Mark G. Bateman, the Senior Vice President of Public Relations at Scottish Rite for Children, for their courage and resilience. Martine and the patient champions will be cheering on participants throughout the weekend.

"The BMW Dallas Marathon has helped make a tremendous impact for our hospital in our 20-plus years of partnership, both in funding and awareness," Bateman said. "We are very thankful for the marathon's long-term support and are looking forward to what the weekend has in store."

For the second year in a row, BMW wrapped vehicles with artwork from patients at the Scottish Rite for Children. This artwork is a product of Scottish Rite for Children's one-of-a-kind art therapy program offered to patients and their families. The program is funded in part by the Dallas Marathon.

"As the title sponsor for the Dallas Marathon, BMW takes great pride in being part of Dallas' most cherished traditions," Kevin Wells, BMW Southern Regional Dallas Area Manager, said. "We are excited to host more than 20,000 participants and 100,000 spectators in the next three days for this year's race weekend."