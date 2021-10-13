Dallas Marathon Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Mayor Eric Johnson

The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Wednesday.

On Oct. 13, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, along with representatives from runDallas, Scottish Rite for Children, and the Dallas Sports Commission, will host an event celebrating the milestone.

Guests will also include Mark Rybczyk, the BMW Dallas Marathon Chairman, and

Dr. Logan Sherman, the winner of the 2015 Dallas Marathon.

Speakers at the event will discuss the Dallas Marathon's history, race weekend highlights, and the City's support of the event for five decades.

The event will take place at 12 p.m. at the City Hall Flag Room, located at 1500 Marilla Street.

The BMW Dallas Marathon is Dallas' largest and Texas' longest running marathon. With 10 event distances to choose from throughout the weekend of events, runners from across the globe and tens of thousands of spectators attend the single-day sporting event.

Since naming a primary beneficiary in 1997, the Dallas Marathon has donated more than $4million to Scottish Rite for Children. For more information, visit bmwdallasmarathon.com.