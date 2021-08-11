Dallas Man's 2019 Shooting Ruled Homicide: Dallas Police

Dallas police say a shooting that took place in 2019 is now being ruled a homicide.

On May 5, 2019, Deandrea Haynie was shot in the hip outside of his apartment by three unknown men located at 7676 South Westmoreland Road.

Haynie was transported to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators say the victim was found dead in his apartment almost two years later, on Jan. 12, 2021.

According to an autopsy report, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office found that Haynie died from complications from the gunshot wound in 2019 ruling the cause of death a homicide.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting, please contact Detective Sayers at 214-283-4849 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.