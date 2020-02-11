Dallas Man Who Threatened to Shoot Up Daycare Charged With Gun Crime

A man who threatened to shoot up a Dallas daycare has been charged with a gun crime, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.

Joshua Martinez, 28, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez, a felon convicted of robbery in 2010, called his daughter's mother on Thursday and allegedly threatened to kill her.

In a screenshot of the video call that was given to law enforcement, Martinez could be seen brandishing a handgun affixed to a laser or light apparatus.

The child's mother told law enforcement that Martinez had also allegedly threatened to shoot up his four-year-old daughter's daycare facility.

After a high-speed chase through northwest Dallas, officers arrested Martinez on a neighborhood side street. Officers retraced the route of Martinez's vehicle and found a Glock 22, a weapon that matched the handgun seen in Martinez's video call, on the roadway.

Martinez waived his Miranda rights and allegedly confessed to possessing the firearm, which had been reported stolen.

"This defendant allegedly threatened our city's most precious, our most vulnerable," said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. "A formerly convicted felon, he was not legally permitted to possess firearms. We're thankful law enforcement was able to get this man and his gun off the streets before tragedy could strike."

"The FBI-led Dallas Violent Gangs Safe Streets Task Force is a great example of how agencies working together can prevent violent crime in our communities," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said. "The task force is focused on finding ways to effectively prevent individuals from committing acts of violence. This includes using federal charges when convicted felons continue to possess weapons even though they are prohibited from doing so."

If convicted, Martinez faces up to 20 years in federal prison.