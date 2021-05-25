Dallas Man Sentenced to Life for ‘Savage Serial Domestic Violence'

A Dallas man is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison for what the prosecutor's described as "savage serial domestic violence."

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced in a statement Tuesday that 41-year-old Jeremy Alan Andrews, of Dallas, "was sentenced to life in prison after the jury found him guilty of assault family violence by strangulation, and 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a prior conviction."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Willis, on Sept. 21, 2020, Andrews repeatedly punched his girlfriend and strangled her several times after accusing her of infidelity.

Willis said the assault lasted more than three hours and that the victim suffered visible injuries as well as fractured ribs in the attack.

Collin County jurors found Andrews guilty of both charges. During the punishment phase, eight people testified about Andrews' alleged physical abuse against them. Those accounts, prosecutors said, dated back to 2010.

NBC 5 News

"This man's savagery against women is beyond comprehension and has now been brought to an end thanks to these courageous victims," Willis said after sentencing.

Prior to sentencing, prosecutors outlined Andrews' prior convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, assault family violence strangulation, and possession of a controlled substance.

Those convictions included a previous prison sentence that enhanced the punishment range to 5-99 years or life in prison for the strangulation case and 2-20 years in prison for the family violence charge.

Judge Jennifer Edgeworth assessed punishment at life in prison and 20 years in prison, respectively. The sentences will run concurrently.