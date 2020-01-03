Dallas Man Says Fraudster Tried to Use Lost Phone to Gain Wi-Fi Access

As our lives move increasingly online, the number of ways hackers try to get to our information only continues to grow.

Andrew Russo saw that first hand in Dallas a few weeks ago when he said he got a knock at the door.

“A stranger walked up to the front door, said that he tracked his cell phone to this residence. But because he didn’t have his cell phone on him to show me, he asked if he could log on to our Wi-Fi using his laptop to find his iPhone,” said Andrew Russo.

Russo said a red flag immediately went up, and he asked the man to leave.

He said the man then returned a second time just 20 minutes later.

“That’s when we were a little more alarmed, and we decided to get onto the neighborhood app and just see what else has been going on in the neighborhood,” said Russo.

Neighbors there told Russo this wasn’t a first, saying another neighbor posted about a similar situation involving a woman just a few months before.

“It wasn’t necessarily the same thing or the same person, but certainly it was alarming that other people in the neighborhood had been trying to get on to private Wi-Fis,” said Russo.

Though it’s the first time he’s heard of this particular scam, cybersecurity expert Randy Haba said he’s not surprised.

"The more and more we embrace technology, the more and more vulnerable we become to information stealing,” said Randy Haba.

According to Haba, what Russo described sounds like a case of phishing that’s happening face to face rather than online.

He said WiFi access can be used by hackers to get to your personal information.

"They can fabricate a log-in page, force that to pop up on your computer. You give them your credentials. Now they have access to the inside of your home,” said Russo.

That can include your bank account or any other business you do online.

He said Russo was right not to allow access. To further protect your information, Haba suggests asking your Internet provider if they offer a "guest network" for when you do need to share Wi-Fi access. He also recommends using a password manager application and two-factor authentication.