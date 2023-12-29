Dallas man recovering after being carjacked and shot as his children watched

A Dallas man is in the hospital recovering after being shot during a carjacking. His wife tells us the incident happened the day after Christmas as their children watched from inside their home. LaTasha did not want to show her face or share her last name because the gunman responsible for putting her husband in the hospital was still out on the run.

It was the day after Christmas when LaTasha’s husband, Christopher, dropped her off at work and returned to their apartment off Bickers Street in Dallas. A home surveillance camera they had installed outside of the apartment captured what happened next.

A man is seen walking up to the driver’s side of the vehicle. He then fires a shot into the window and orders Christopher to get out. LaTasha told NBC 5 that their four young children watched from the window.

“They knew when he pulled up,” she said. “They’re always so excited like ‘daddy’s home!’ And I’m surprised they didn’t run out. If they had run out that would’ve been them.”

Dallas Police said they responded to the call around 11 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the gunman had taken off with the car. Christopher was transported to the hospital; thankfully, alive but badly injured.

“He’s had four surgeries. So, we’re at this point just praying for the best. He’s not able to walk. He’s talking, but he’s afraid like I am for our family,” said LaTasha.

She said the man took off with their main source of transportation and Christmas gifts. Mostly, he’s robbed them of their peace of mind. LaTasha said her family had been harassed by an unknown person in the past, and she believes this incident could be connected. But she can’t think of a reason why anyone would want to harm them.

“We’ve only been down there three months,” she said. “We don’t know anybody. We don’t mess with anybody. We don’t associate with anybody. We just stay to ourselves.”

She said right now her focus is on her husband’s recovery and her children’s safety. Once he’s discharged from the hospital, they will focus on finding another place to live.

Dallas Police say they do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-877-373-Tips