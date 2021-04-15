Dallas Man Pleads Guilty to Murder Following Fatal Drunk Driving Incident

A Dallas man charged with murder in connection with a 2019 drunk driving incident pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Cellphone video captured Chaz Thames speeding the wrong way on the Dallas North Tollway in 2019, ultimately colliding head-on with a car driven by 57-year old Melvin Taylor, who was killed.

Thames will be sentenced in May and faces anywhere between 20-50 years behind bars. On Thursday, his bond amount was increased to $500,000 after he violated the terms of his previous bond by drinking.

“Obviously our family is still heavily grieving, we are quite disappointed with the way things went but at least glad the judge has reset the bond,” said Taylor’s daughter, Crystle Taylor.

Taylor’s family said they do believe justice will ultimately be served but are worried between now and late May when Thames will be sentenced, he could re-offend.

“We are concerned for the safety of others,” said Crystle Taylor.

Before the fatal incident, Thames had been previously convicted of drunk driving three times.