Dallas Man Killed After High Speed Chase Through Grand Prairie and Arlington

One person is dead after a chase involving Dallas police ended in a crash.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident began when officers saw a Black Toyota Camry in the 1000 block of South Buckner Boulevard at approximately 1:09 a.m.

Police said the officers got behind the vehicle and performed a vehicle registration check which revealed that the vehicle had been taken in an aggravated robbery on Aug. 23, 2021.

The officers subsequently attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the alleged stolen vehicle fled from police and a chase ensued, leading officers to Grand Prairie and Arlington before returning to Dallas.

During the chase, speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour, police said.

According to police, the chase came to an end at approximately 1:34 a.m. when the stolen vehicle ran a red light at 3400 Great Trinity Forest Way and 4900 Wadsworth Drive and collided with a White Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the Impala was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old male driver, two other teenagers, and an adult were taken into custody and transported to area hospitals in stable condition, police said.

Police said no officers were injured or involved in the accident.