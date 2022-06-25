Dallas Man is One of Two Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists by DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List and one of those men is from Dallas.

Cecil Colby Smith, 40, has a lengthy criminal record that dates back to 2002 and has been in and out of prison. He was released from prison in 2017. Smith has been wanted since August 2021, when the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest for child abuse by injury. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office also issued a warrant in December 2021, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Smith is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, chest, both arms, both wrists and left hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to Longview, Amarillo and the state of Oklahoma.

Raynaldo Farias Tijerina, 44, is affiliated with the Tango Blast gang. He's been wanted since October 2021, when the Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography. The Texas Board of Probation and Paroles issued a warrant for Tijerina's arrest the following month for a parole violation.

In 1995, Tijerina was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison. While in prison, he was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to an additional 15 years. Tijerina was released on parole in January 2017.

Tijerina is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, abdomen, left arm and left leg. He has brown eyes but may wear colored contacts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for Smith's arrest and $5,000 for Tijerina's arrest.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous - regardless of how they are submitted - and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.