1 Dead After Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

One man is dead after he was shot in Dallas on Tuesday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 1200 S. Lamar Street just after 8 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they located a man inside the residence who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was found by his significant other, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Wednesday, police arrested Devonte Miles, 27, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting. Miles is being held on $250,000 bond.