dallas homicide

Dallas Man Gets 80 Years for Murdering His Wife in Front of Children on Valentine's Day

Roger Allison shot Raesha Nelson Allison eight times as she held their baby daughter

By Krista M. Torralva, the Dallas Morning News

roger allison
Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News

A man who killed his wife in front of her two young children on Valentine’s Day last year was sentenced to 80 years in prison Thursday.

A Dallas County jury found Roger Allison, 28, guilty of murder in the slaying of Raesha Nelson Allison, 29, in their east Oak Cliff apartment last year.

Allison shot his wife eight times while she held their baby girl, prosecutors said. Jurors saw video footage from a responding police officer’s body camera that showed the baby screaming on the apartment floor next to her mother. Raesha’s young son sat on the couch nearby with his eyes closed, the police officer testified.

Read more on this report from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallasDallasNews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us