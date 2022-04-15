Dallas Man Gets 80 Years for Murdering His Wife in Front of Children on Valentine's Day

A man who killed his wife in front of her two young children on Valentine’s Day last year was sentenced to 80 years in prison Thursday.

A Dallas County jury found Roger Allison, 28, guilty of murder in the slaying of Raesha Nelson Allison, 29, in their east Oak Cliff apartment last year.

Allison shot his wife eight times while she held their baby girl, prosecutors said. Jurors saw video footage from a responding police officer’s body camera that showed the baby screaming on the apartment floor next to her mother. Raesha’s young son sat on the couch nearby with his eyes closed, the police officer testified.

