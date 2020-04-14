Dallas Man Free on Bond Arrested Again After Shootout With Grand Prairie Officer: PD

A 28-year-old Dallas man is behind bars and facing multiple charges following a shootout with a police officer Monday night in Grand Prairie, police say.

Alvin Leroy Hemphill III is held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and two aggravated assault charges from Carrollton, according to a police news release.

About 7:24 p.m. Monday, a Grand Prairie police officer saw Hemphill armed with a gun and walking along the service road of westbound Interstate 20 near Great Southwest Parkway, police said. Hemphill refused to listen to the officer's commands and fired his gun multiple times at the officer, missing him, according to the news release.

The officer, who was not hurt, returned fire and missed, police said. Hemphill was arrested soon after.

The officer was placed on routine administrative leave, the department said.

At the time of the shooting Hemphill was free on bond for charges of resisting arrest and evading arrest in Dallas County, police said.