Dallas Man Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking 14-Year-Old Girl, Adult

A Dallas man was convicted of sex trafficking a 14-year-old and adult out of hotels in Dallas and California, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Prerak Shah, announced Friday.

A Dallas federal jury found Anthony Lennel Acy, 34, guilty on one count of child sex trafficking and one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison.

Acy was arrested in January when the North Texas Trafficking Task Force rescued the 14-year-old girl and adult woman from a Dallas motel.

According to prosecutors, evidence showed Acy forced the girl and woman to have sex for money.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Both victims testified in the trial that Acy also repeatedly beat them, threatened them at gunpoint and knifepoint and threatened to kill them and their families if they called police.

The 14-year-old girl, who prosecutors said was a runaway from McKinney, testified that Acy approached her in a hotel parking lot a couple of weeks after she ran away from home.

He offered her dinner and a place to stay that night, according to testimony, after telling her she could model for his clothing line.

Later, Acy forced her to take ecstasy pills and coerced her to have sex for money.

The woman testified that Acy first claimed he wanted to be her boyfriend over Facebook. When she flew down to Dallas to visit him, according to testimony, he took her cell phone and car keys before also coercing her to have sex for money in both Dallas and California.

Acy forced her to earn $1,000 a day, the woman testified, and turn over all the proceeds to him.

According to investigators, evidence including Acy's financial records and Facebook posts, as well as online advertisements, corroborated the victims' testimony.

The Homeland Security's North Texas Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation, Shah said.

Acy's sentencing is set for Nov. 18.

The Department of Justice says that "defendants who are convicted under this statute are also required to pay restitution to their victims for any losses they caused."