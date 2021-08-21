Dallas Man Fires Shots at Helicopter During Standoff: Police

A man is in custody after shooting at a helicopter during a standoff on Saturday morning, police say.

According to police, officers responded to a robbery call in the 5300 block of Bernal Drive at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Police said a male suspect was shoplifting when he was approached by a security officer. The suspect pointed a gun at the security officer before fleeing on foot.

When officers arrived, the suspect pointed the gun at his own head and continued walking, police said.

Officers requested additional units and Air 1, the Dallas Police Department's helicopter, to respond, police said.

Police said when Air 1 arrived, the suspect pointed his gun at Air 1 and fired multiple shots, but did not strike the aircraft.

According to police, officers shut down the westbound side of Interstate 30 at Walton Walker and notified SWAT.

The suspect surrendered to SWAT without incident at 2525 Sea Harbor Road at approximately 3:30 a.m., police said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old male, is expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a public servant, and attempted destruction of an aircraft.