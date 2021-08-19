Dallas

Dallas Man Fatally Shot in Neighborhood: Police

Police say one man is dead and the suspect is at large following a shooting Wednesday morning

One man is dead after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to reports of a man who had been shot located at 4415 Druid Hills Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton, at 214-701-8453 or by email.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers' 24/7 anonymous hotline at (214)373-TIPS.

