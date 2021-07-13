Dallas Man Charged With Capital Murder in July 4 Shooting

Dallas police have arrested a suspected gunman involved in a deadly shooting during a July 4 block party.

According to police, Akil Kearius Anderson is currently being held in Dallas County jail on a capital murder charge.

Police said Anderson is accused of killing two of three victims at Hamilton Park in North Dallas.

The incident occurred in the 8200 block of Towns Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Five people were shot and taken to area hospitals, police said. Three people, identified as as 17-year-old Mi'quaris Alexander, 19-year-old Hassan Blazer, and 22-year-old Alvin Ray Murray II, were pronounced dead.

Dallas CSI has cleared the scene & now seeing detectives canvassing the Hamilton Park neighborhood following a deadly overnight shooting. @DallasPD again confirming 5 ppl were shot, 3 killed in gunfire during fireworks celebration on Towns St.



Investigators said surveillance video shows Anderson putting a rifle in his car and fleeing from the scene.

Police have not said whether they have identified any other suspects.