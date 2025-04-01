Dallas

Dallas

By Lauren Harper

One man is charged with arson after allegedly lighting his apartment on fire, causing damage to seven others, according to the Dallas Fire Department.

First responders were called to reports of a building fire at noon on Sunday at the two-story Koko Apartments on 2209 Empire Central Drive.

Officials said responders saw smoke from the apartment complex and extinguished a fire discovered on the second floor.

According to the Dallas FD, while fire damage was limited to the original apartment, seven other apartments sustained smoke and water damage. Four residents were displaced and moved to temporary apartments within the same complex.

Officials said investigators discovered the fire was intentionally set by 51-year-old Zerick Jones, a Koko Apartment resident.

Jones suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after jumping from his apartment window and was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities did not release what evidence led to Jones' arrest or his potential motive.

He is charged with felony arson, intended to damage a habitat or place of worship, and has a bond of $25,000.

It's unclear if Jones has legal representation at this time.

