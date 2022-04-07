Dallas Man Beats Roommate With Stick During Argument Over What a Mosquito Looks Like: Police

An east Oak Cliff man has been arrested after he beat his roommate with a stick during an argument about what a mosquito looks like, Dallas police say.

According to a report by our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, Victor Symone Shavers, 43, faces a charge of aggravated assault. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Cape Cod Drive, near East Kiest Boulevard and South Lancaster Road, and found Shavers’ roommate standing outside with his face bloodied, an arrest-warrant affidavit says.

Shavers was sitting on his bed in the men’s shared room with blood on his head and hand, according to the affidavit. The roommate told police the two were talking about what a mosquito looks like when the argument escalated.

The roommate said Shavers grabbed a stick from behind his bed and started hitting him on the head with it. He said Shavers hit him at least six times, according to the affidavit.

