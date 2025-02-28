Dallas man arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured teen

A man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run that left a teenager in critical condition.

Jerome Walker, 46, was arrested and charged with collision involving serious bodily injury. Police said he is the suspect in a hit-and-run that happened Sunday evening in the 2200 block of Wheatland Road, east of South Hampton Road.

The victim was identified by his parents as 13-year-old Bradley Daniels Jr.

Dallas police said Daniels was walking with two other juveniles in the center median just before 9 p.m. when one of them stepped into the far-left lane of traffic. That’s when police said Walker hit the boy and did not stop to render aid.

Bradley’s mother, Kelisha Gichuki, said her son suffered a fractured skull, multiple bone fractures, and was heavily sedated while at the hospital.

By Thursday, Gichuki and Bradley’s father, Bradley Daniels Sr., said their son had made significant strides. They told NBC 5 it was the good news they had been waiting for.

“They tested him and stuff, and today has been the best day of all days,” Daniels said. “The fact that he’s saying complete sentences is great for us, that we hear him speaking instead of jibber-jabber, or not even speaking at all. So, we’re just grateful that he’s just communicating with us.”

When NBC 5 met Gichuki on Monday, she was shaken, wondering how her son would pull through a severe head injury and multiple fractures.

“I am so relieved, I’m happy, he’s doing good,” she said.

Both parents said they welcomed the news of Walker’s arrest. Most of all, though, they look forward to seeing their child return to the boy they’ve always known.

They said he loves to skate and recently started playing baseball and running track.

“He’s a real active child. He likes to play, loved dogs. He’s just a real energetic child,” Daniels said.

Dallas police said detectives used Flock license plate reader cameras to track down Walker.