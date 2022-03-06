Dallas Man Arrested, Charged in Murder of Mother's Husband

A 36-year-old Dallas man has been charged with the murder of his mother's husband, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call on Peyton Drive at 1:20 p.m.

Police said the witness, a 67-year-old female, told officers that she had gone to move her car when her son, Jaison Tharian, a 36-year-old male, locked her outside for approximately 30 minutes as she beat on the door.

The witness said when Tharian finally opened the door, she found her husband, Mathew Olapurayil, a 69-year-old male, lying unresponsive in their bed, police said.

According to police, the witness said that she attempted to resuscitate the victim but was not successful.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Dallas County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene and determined that the victim's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and face, police said There were also possible ligature marks around the victim’s neck.

Police said Tharian had bruises and scratches on his right hand.

According to police, Tharian was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken Lew Sterrett jail where he is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.