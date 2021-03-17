Dallas Man Arrested, Charged in Connection With Double Homicide: Police

A Dallas man has been arrested in connection with a double homicide on Feb. 14, police say.

Gustavo Adolfo Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday by the US Marshal's North Texas Fugitive Task Force for the murders of 24-year-old Jose Manuel Dominguez and 52-year-old Kevin Michael Smith.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at 4904 Racell Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two unidentified males who had been killed at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced both males dead at the scene.

Gonzalez was transported to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday and charged with capital murder. His bond will be set by a magistrate.