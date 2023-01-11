Dallas Love Field Pushes for Normal Operation After Nationwide Flight Shut Down

Airline and airport people worked Wednesday to return to normal operation after a Federal Aviation Administration computer issue grounded all flights nationwide early Wednesday morning.

The ground stop ended around 8 a.m. Central Time but more than 7,000 delays were reported across the country.

At Love Field, Southwest Airlines reported 210 delays and 37 cancellations at midday, far less disruption than the Christmas holiday freeze that crippled the airline for days.

Love Field passengers hoping to complete their travel Wednesday included the Goodwin family heading to celebrate Sibyl Goodwin’s fourth birthday at Disney World.

“We just went through the Southwest Airlines debacle over Christmas, so we're not super confident, but we're hopeful,” said Sibyl’s mom, Caitlyn.

A Goodwin relative spent an extra five days visiting after Christmas because of the flight cancellations.

“It could be worse. She wasn't stuck in the airport with a lot of people so it wasn't so bad,” said Sibyl’s father, T.J. Goodwin.

At 4 p.m., the flight board at Love Field still showed most flights delayed but very few were canceled.

Many passengers who went to the airport said they did receive timely messages from Southwest Airlines about the status of their flights.

Passenger Linda Finkle said she was relieved to see Southwest Airlines handling this situation relatively well.

“Once we realized this was an FAA problem rather than an airport or Southwest problem, I was fine,” she said.

After a 4.5-hour delay, the Goodwin family did make it to Orlando by dinner time.

Southwest and other airlines faced new requests for refunds on canceled flights Wednesday.