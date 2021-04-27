Dallas Love Field

Dallas Love Field Prepares for Multi-Month Runway Closure

Runway nearest Denton Drive is set to close on Tuesday

NBC 5 News

Dallas Love Field's Runway 13R-31L, nearest to Denton Drive, is set to be closed for 10 months beginning Tuesday to accommodate its reconstruction.

According to Dallas Love Field, the runway, which is the primary one for commercial operations, has reached the end of its useful life and will not be extended during the reconstruction.

Increased traffic since the expiration of the Wright Amendment and heavier aircraft have led to deterioration of the runway's surface, Dallas Love Field said.

During the closure, which is scheduled to end in February 2022, all airport traffic will operate on Runway 13L-31R, nearest to Lemmon Avenue.

Dallas Love Field said the airport conducted a Federal Aviation Administration-required Environmental Assessment and received a Finding of No Significant Impact.

The impact to air travel will be minimal, but customers may experience intermittent delays when traveling to Dallas Love Field, the airport said.

Dallas Love Field said area neighbors to the east of the airport will see a slight increase in noise exposure as activity moves to that side of the airport.

According to the airport, the full closure is the most efficient for construction operations.

