Dallas Love Field Opens Full-Time USO Center March 1

Dallas Love Field opens a full-time United Service Organizations center on March 1.

In the past, Love Field has partnered with the USO when basic trainees travel home to visit their families for the holidays. Now active duty, reserve and guard members and their families can use the USO center while traveling.

"We've had a long relationship with USO with exodus and a number of other events throughout the years," Department of Aviation Director Mark Duebner said in a statement. "It's been a goal for a long time to set up a permanent center so our service members have the comfort they deserve while traveling through DAL."

USO centers, staffed by volunteers and USO staff, provide a comfortable environment for service members to have a snack, relax or connect with loved ones.

The USO-DAL center, located near Dallas Cowboys Club and Creative Kidstuff, opened with limited hours in early February, but will now be open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.