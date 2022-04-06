DallasNews.com

Dallas Love Field Looks to Raise Parking Fees to Ease Demand

Parking prices at Love Field would be about the same or even slightly cheaper than they were in 2017, before the airport opened a third parking garage

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Parking rates at Dallas Love Field could increase 7% to 44% as the airport copes with fuller garages as air travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan city leaders will hear about Wednesday.

Rates would raise $1 a day for parking in the oldest garage, increasing from $15 to $16. The biggest rate hike by percentage would be in the cheapest garage lot on airport property, Garage B, where rates would go up 44% from $9 a day to $13.

“As customer demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, parking rates need to be adjusted to reduce demand,” says a presentation airport director Mark Duebner is set to give at a Dallas City Council briefing.

