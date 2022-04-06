Dallas Love Field Looks to Raise Parking Fees to Ease Demand

Parking rates at Dallas Love Field could increase 7% to 44% as the airport copes with fuller garages as air travel recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan city leaders will hear about Wednesday.

Rates would raise $1 a day for parking in the oldest garage, increasing from $15 to $16. The biggest rate hike by percentage would be in the cheapest garage lot on airport property, Garage B, where rates would go up 44% from $9 a day to $13.

“As customer demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, parking rates need to be adjusted to reduce demand,” says a presentation airport director Mark Duebner is set to give at a Dallas City Council briefing.

