Dallas Love Field Announces Virtual Meetings and Public Input Survey About Alternate Entry

Dallas Love Field is inviting residents and passengers to participate in upcoming virtual public meetings for the airport's Alternate Entry Analysis.

All community members are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the project directly from Love Field team members.

The virtual meetings are scheduled for July 23, Sept. 3 and Sept. 22.

The airport is also requesting that customers and residents to provide feedback about the project through an online public input survey.

Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts and opinions with the project team, the airport said.

The survey is available English and Spanish.

The Alternate Entry Analysis was undertaken to address safety and mobility concerns, as well as the operational risks associated with having a single point of entry to the medium-hub airport.

The intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way, the airport's current entry point, has experienced increased passenger and regional traffic in recent years. According to Love Field, the intersection was found to have an average daily traffic count of over 80,000.

This project is led by the Department of Aviation, the consultant firm Ricondo & Associates, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, and it has used research from analyses and passenger surveys to identify potential entries in order to address growing concerns.

Alternate entry points were evaluated based on their ability to provide an evacuation route if the current entry is blocked, as well as traffic impacts, environmental and air quality impacts, and the ability to accommodate an automated people mover system.