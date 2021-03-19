Dallas Love Field Announces New Diaper Dispenser Available in Airport

Dallas Love Field unveils its new addition to help travelers 'travel with love' in the form of a diaper dispenser from the Diaper Concierge.

Diaper Concierge is a family-owned company with plans to provide help to parents during the unexpected diaper changes that are subject to happen anywhere at anytime.

Now, individuals in Dallas Love Field can pay as little as $2.50 for a diaper and every diaper bought is also one diaper donated to the National Diaper Bank Network.

The news of the diaper vending machines surfaced through the Dallas Love Field twitter on Thursday, and the airport says the dispensers are now available, located in select men's and women's restrooms across the facility.